Gov. Edwards to speak at 2 p.m. Thursday
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update Louisiana’s coronavirus response during a press conference Thursday, Oct. 1. at 2 p.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish reported two weeks of COVID-positivity below 5%. The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission allowed businesses like bars in the parish to reopen under eased restrictions. Several other parishes have opted in.
