Gov. Edwards to speak at 2 p.m. Thursday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update Louisiana’s coronavirus response during a press conference Thursday, Oct. 1. at 2 p.m.

We will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

East Baton Rouge Parish reported two weeks of COVID-positivity below 5%. The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission allowed businesses like bars in the parish to reopen under eased restrictions. Several other parishes have opted in.

