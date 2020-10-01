House, Senate diverge on curbing Louisiana governor’s power

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana House Republicans have started advancing multiple approaches to intervene in Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus decision-making. But disagreements emerged Thursday with the Senate on the best method of attack.

The House and Senate disagree over how far lawmakers should go and what’s within the limits of their constitutional authority.

Negotiations continue behind the scenes as lawmakers in the majority-Republican Legislature try to determine what can win support from both chambers - and what could get enough votes to either override Edwards' veto or avoid the governor’s desk entirely.

The full House plans to debate the ideas Friday.

The monthlong special session is in its first week.

