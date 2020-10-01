Advertisement

Kennedy urges Wells Fargo to address water system project delay in Central Louisiana

FILE: Sen. John Kennedy
FILE: Sen. John Kennedy(Gray DC)
By Office of John Kennedy
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Office of Senator John Kennedy:

(Office of Senator Kennedy) - Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) wrote to Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf on Thursday, urging him to respond to the Hammock Water System so that the system can begin construction in Central Louisiana. The new project has stalled since this January because Wells Fargo has not finalized the water system’s purchase of land for the new facilities.

"The taxpayers in these communities have financed the new water system with the promise

it would be built, and so far, that promise has not been kept. . . . Wells Fargo has failed to

respond to the water system’s request to purchase a partial release of land adjacent to the

existing facilities necessary to replace the water system, instead requesting additional

appraisals despite the most recent appraisal occurrence in June. Such delays are

completely unacceptable and have impacted families' access to running water—which most

recently lasted over 48 hours."

Sen. John Kennedy

While Wells Fargo delays action, deteriorated water infrastructure is contributing to high levels of arsenic in water supplies around Hineston, Lacamp and Leander, La.

"The families whom Hammock Water System serve have the right to a clean,

uninterrupted, hazard-free water supply, and without further delay. . . . Because of the

serious nature of this concern and as a matter of public health, I demand Wells Fargo

promptly address this issue."

Sen. John Kennedy

