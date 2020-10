LHSAA: 2020 full high school football season schedule

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2020 high school football season is back, and here is the full schedule:

October 1st

Northwood-Lena @ Bolton - 7 p.m.

Buckeye @ Tioga - 7 p.m.

October 2nd

Ouachita Christian @ Jena - 7 p.m.

LaSalle @ Ringgold - 7 p.m.

LCCP @ Nat Central - 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s @ North Caddo - 7 p.m.

Montgomery @ Lakeview - 7 p.m.

Rosepine @ East Beauregard - 7 p.m.

Merryville @ Pickering - 7 p.m.

Leesville @ Neville - 7 p.m.

Oberlin @ Oakdale - 7 p.m.

North Desoto @ Many - 7 p.m.

Homer @ Menard - 7 p.m.

Pineville @ Marksville - 7 p.m.

Parkway @ ASH - 7 p.m.

Peabody @ Northside - 7 p.m.

St. Edmund @ Avoyelles - 7 p.m.

Mamou @ Bunkie - 7 p.m.

Block @ Grant - 7 p.m.

October 8th

Peabody @ ASH - 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart @ Rosepine - 7 p.m.

October 9th

Pineville @ Leesville - 7 p.m.

Iowa @ Marksville - 7 p.m.

Pine Prairie @ Montgomery - 7 p.m.

LaSalle @ Franklin Parish - 7 p.m.

Grant @ Pickering - 7 p.m.

Airline @ Nat Central - 7 p.m.

Northwood-Lena @ D’Arbonne Woods - 7 p.m.

Oakdale @ St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.

Avoyelles @ Winnfield - 7 p.m.

Bolton @ Buckeye - 7 p.m.

Bunkie @ Block - 7 p.m.

Grant @ Pickering - 7 p.m.

Lakeview @ Menard - 7 p.m.

Many @ Red River - 7 p.m.

Tioga @ Jena -7 p.m.

October 15th

Green Oaks @ ASH -7 p.m.

October 16th

Jena @ LaSalle - 7 p.m.

Byrd @ Nat Central - 7 p.m.

Rosepine @ Jonesboro-Hodge - 7 p.m.

Montgomery @ Bossier - 7 p.m.

Westlake @ Oakdale - 7 p.m.

Northwood-Lena @ West Ouachita - 7 p.m.

Avoyelles @ Lakeview - 7 p.m.

Leesville @ DeQuincy - 7 p.m.

Caldwell Parish @ Pineville - 7 p.m.

Marksville @ Crowley - 7 p.m.

Block @ Bolton - 7 p.m.

Winnfield @ Buckeye - 7 p.m.

Red River @ Bunkie - 7 p.m.

South Beauregard @ Tioga - 7 p.m.

Lakeside @ Peabody - 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s @ Grant - 7 p.m.

Menard @ Many - 7 p.m.

Pickering @ Lake Arthur - 7 p.m.

October 23rd

Caldwell Parish @ Jena - 7 p.m.

Block @ Logansport - 7 p.m.

Northwood-Lena @ Montgomery - 7 p.m.

Nat Central @ Southwood - 7 p.m.

*Leesville @ Tioga* - 7 p.m.

Kinder @ Rosepine - 7 p.m.

LaSalle @ St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.

Ruston @ Pineville - 7 p.m.

Pickering @ Vinton - 7 p.m.

ASH @ West Monroe - 7 p.m.

Grant @ Marksville - 7 p.m.

Avoyelles @ Port Barre - 7 p.m.

Bolton @ DeRidder - 7 p.m.

Buckeye vs Peabody - 7 p.m.

DeQuincy @ Oakdale - 7 p.m.

Bunkie @ Menard - 7 p.m.

Lakeview @ Many - 7 p.m.

October 29th

Captain Shreve @ Nat Central (Thursday) - 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s @ Northwood-Lena (Thursday) - 7 p.m.

October 30th

DeRidder @ Leesville - 7 p.m.

Pineville @ ASH - 7 p.m.

Montgomery @ Logansport - 7 p.m.

LaSalle @ Block - 7 p.m.

Oakdale @ Kinder - 7 p.m.

Marksville @ Buckeye - 7 p.m.

Many @ Avoyelles - 7 p.m.

Bolton @ North Caddo - 7 p.m.

Bunkie @ Winnfield - 7 p.m.

Tioga @ Peabody - 7 p.m.

Jena @ Grant - 7 p.m.

Menard @ Red River - 7 p.m.

Rosepine @ Vinton - 7 p.m.

DeQuincy @ Pickering - 7 p.m.

November 6th

Leesville @ Bolton - 7 p.m.

*Pickering @ Rosepine* - 7 p.m.

Logansport @ St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.

Nat Central @ Parkway - 7 p.m.

Northwood-Lena @ LaSalle - 7 p.m.

Winnfield @ Many - 7 p.m.

West Ouachita @ Pineville - 7 p.m.

ASH @ Ruston - 7 p.m.

Block @ Montgomery - 7 p.m.

Marksville @ Menard - 7 p.m.

Avoyelles @ Bunkie - 7 p.m.

Bolton @ Leesville - 7 p.m.

Buckeye @ Jena - 7 p.m.

Tioga @ Eunice - 7 p.m.

Peabody @ DeRidder - 7 p.m.

Vinton @ Oakdale - 7 p.m.

Grant @ Caldwell Parish - 7 p.m.

November 13th

Northwood @ Leesville - 7 p.m.

Haughton @ Nat Central - 7 p.m.

Northwood-Lena @ Block - 7 p.m.

Many @ Loyola - 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s @ Montgomery - 7 p.m.

Oakdale @ Rosepine - 7 p.m.

Red River @ Avoyelles - 7 p.m.

Kinder @ Pickering - 7 p.m.

Pineville @ West Monroe - 7 p.m.

Grant @ General Trass - 7 p.m.

ASH @ Ouachita - 7 p.m.

Jena @ Marksville - 7 p.m.

Bolton @ Peabody - 7 p.m.

Caldwell Parish vs Buckeye - 7 p.m.

Bunkie @ Lakeview - 7 p.m.

DeRidder @ Tioga - 7 p.m.

Winnfield @ Menard - 7 p.m.

LaSalle @ Logansport - 7 p.m.

November 19th

West Ouachita @ASH - 7 p.m.

Montgomery @ LaSalle - 7 p.m.

Tioga @Bolton - 7 p.m.

Buckeye @ Grant - 7 p.m.

Logansport @ Northwood-Lena - 7 p.m.

November 20th

Peabody @ Leesville - 7 p.m.

Block @ St. Mary’s - 7 p.m.

Rosepine @ DeQuincy - 7 p.m.

Nat Central @ Benton - 7 p.m.

Ouachita @ Pineville - 7 p.m.

Pickering @ Oakdale - 7 p.m.

Marksville @ Caldwell Parish - 7 p.m.

Menard @ Avoyelles - 7 p.m.

Many @ Bunkie - 7 p.m.

*Playoffs begin November 27th*

