Longleaf Hospital recognizes National Overdose Awareness Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Longleaf Hospital partnered with Caring Choices for their first National Overdose Awareness Day event.

The event, held at Longleaf Hospital in Alexandria, aims at raising awareness that overdose death is preventable. Through the partnership with Caring Choices, information on Narcan was presented, along with how to administer it. Narcan is used in emergency situations to reverse opioid overdoses.

“It’s something of a silent killer. You know, in terms of the amount of people who ever actually seek treatment for substance abuse disorders, specifically opioid use disorder as it’s now called...only one in ten actually do so,” said Dr. Christopher Rodgman, a Psychiatrist at Longleaf Hospital.

A balloon release was done at the event to remember those who have lost their lives to opioid overdose. Dr. Rodgman stated that Louisiana saw 1,140 opioid overdose deaths in 2018.

