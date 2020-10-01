Advertisement

Longleaf Hospital recognizes National Overdose Awareness Day

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Longleaf Hospital partnered with Caring Choices for their first National Overdose Awareness Day event.

The event, held at Longleaf Hospital in Alexandria, aims at raising awareness that overdose death is preventable. Through the partnership with Caring Choices, information on Narcan was presented, along with how to administer it. Narcan is used in emergency situations to reverse opioid overdoses.

“It’s something of a silent killer. You know, in terms of the amount of people who ever actually seek treatment for substance abuse disorders, specifically opioid use disorder as it’s now called...only one in ten actually do so,” said Dr. Christopher Rodgman, a Psychiatrist at Longleaf Hospital.

A balloon release was done at the event to remember those who have lost their lives to opioid overdose. Dr. Rodgman stated that Louisiana saw 1,140 opioid overdose deaths in 2018.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Longleaf Hospital holds National Overdose Awareness Day event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Longleaf Hospital partnered with Caring Choices for their 1st annual National Overdose Awareness Day event.

News

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation, City of Alexandria partner to build all-inclusive playground

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
For the first time in Alexandria, special-needs children will have an accessible place to enjoy some outdoor fun in the park. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini foundation and The City of Alexandria partnered to build an all-inclusive playground.

News

Proposed amendments to Louisiana Constitution for November election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Voters will see some proposed changes to the Louisiana Constitution on Election Day. Dylan Domangue breaks down what each proposal means.

News

Coughlin Saunders Inclusive Playground Preview

Updated: 4 hours ago
The CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation and the City of Alexandria have joined forces to create the Coughlin Saunders Inclusive Playground to bring joy to the lives of children with special needs across Alexandria and surrounding communities.

Latest News

News

Coughlin Saunders All-Inclusive Playground preview

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
For the first time in Alexandria, special-needs children will have an accessible place to enjoy some outdoor fun in the park.

News

CLTCC program for those unemployed, underemployed due to pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
CLTCC in Alexandria is starting a program for those who are unemployed or underemployed because of the pandemic. Steven and Brooke speak with Misty Slater from CLTCC to learn more.

News

Congressman Abraham shares thoughts on presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Congressman Ralph Abraham about the format of the first presidential debate where Mr. Abraham says President Trump "accomplished his goals."

News

Breaking down proposed changes to Louisiana constitution

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Election Day is quickly approaching, and early voting is less than a month away beginning on October 16. Voters will see some proposed changes to the Louisiana Constitution. Dylan Domangue breaks down what each proposal means.

News

Winn Parish sheriff’s condition improves after testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The health conditions for Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan have improved after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

News

FEMA application deadline set for Oct. 27

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Craig Browning about applying for FEMA support.