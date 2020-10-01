Advertisement

Louisiana College named safest campus in the state

Louisiana College front entrance
Louisiana College front entrance(Alena Noakes / Louisiana College)
By Brandon Brown
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College has been named the safest college campus in Louisiana by Niche.com.

Niche.com is a rating and review website for the facet of the college experience including categories like safety, academics and value.

“Since coming to Louisiana College to serve as president in 2015 the safety and security of the campus community has been top of mind,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer.

LC earned the number one overall safest school over large schools like Louisiana Tech (#2), Nicholls State (#5) and McNeese (#10). Niche uses a letter grade system. With A+ being the highest overall grade possible, LC garnered an A- for safety on campus.

LC has a commitment to campus safety. Since 2015, Louisiana College has significantly improved campus safety and security with additional campus lighting and surveillance cameras. In addition, a chief of security was hired who has law enforcement experience. Plus, a recent grant award of $100,000 will ensure safety improvements may continue to allow for a safe environment for students and faculty.

“The Homeland Security Grant we recently received underscores this commitment and will expedite and expand campus safety and security exponentially over the years ahead,” Brewer said.

The grant money will be used for improved lighting around buildings, parking lots, and residence halls. Cameras will be purchased and installed around campus for improved watch safety, and airport quality screening devices will be available for large events on campus.

“Students, faculty, staff and visitors to the campus will notice this huge investment in the coming years,” said Chief Clifford Gatlin, director of Safety and Security.

According to niche.com, its safety rating is based on campus crime rate, local crime rate, as well as student surveys regarding health and safety services on campus.

