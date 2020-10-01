LSU ‘should’ have Derek Stingley Jr. against Vanderbilt, as preps continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday, September 30, during a teleconference that All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. “should” play against Vanderbilt.

Stingley was not available against Mississippi State because he had to be hospitalized after getting “acutely ill” the night before the game. He was released from the hospital Saturday night, his father said.

When the Tigers traveled to Nashville last year, they smashed the Commodores, 66-38, in front of 25,000 or more LSU fans. No Tiger fans will be allowed in Vanderbilt Stadium this weekend, however.

Coach O also said offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal did not practice Tuesday and is questionable, which means Cameron Wire from Gonzales might be getting the first start of his LSU career. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound sophomore played at East Ascension.

Orgeron added the offensive line as a whole didn’t live up to his expectations. Junior quarterback Myles Brennan was sacked a staggering seven times by Mississippi State and the Tigers' longest rushing play of the afternoon was just 12 yards by Chris Curry. The trio of Curry, Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery Jr. combined for 117 yards on the ground. Those seven sacks negated 37 yards for LSU.

It will be interesting to see how much Brennan improves from his first career start to his second. He was 27-of-45 for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.