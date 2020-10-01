Peabody expecting to take care of business against Northside

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In 2019, the Peabody Warhorses lacked one thing, and that was experience. This year, the starting quarterback, Tyriq Miles, and junior running back, Arthur Lavalais are fully confident the Warhorses can handle business on Friday night in their Week 1 game against Northside.

A team that relies heavily on their run game looked to take that next big step in the offseason. The Warhorses have been emphasizing protecting the quarterback so Miles can have more time to air the ball out.

“My line improved so much. So, that’s a big confident booster for me," Miles said. “I’m more confident in the pocket.”

Last season, Miles completed 72 of 145 of his passes for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Last year was my first year, and I experienced some learning curves,” Miles said. “I had to become more comfortable in my role as quarterback, and now I am.”

“Tyriq got a lot better, and I’ve gotten confident in him airing the ball out," Lavalais said. "We have also improved a lot this year, so I have faith in my offense that we’re going to do what we have to do and take care of business.”

In 2019, the Warhorses ruined homecoming for the Northside Vikings, 30-19. The Vikings took a 12-0 lead until Lavalais scored a seven-yard touchdown run for the Warhorses with 1:05 left in the third quarter.

Getting off to a fast start is the ultimate goal for the Warhorses.

“In our scrimmage last week, our offense came off the ball a lot faster,” Lavalais said. “Last year we always had slow starts and didn’t start really playing until the second half, so that will help us a lot.”

