Advertisement

Peabody expecting to take care of business against Northside

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In 2019, the Peabody Warhorses lacked one thing, and that was experience. This year, the starting quarterback, Tyriq Miles, and junior running back, Arthur Lavalais are fully confident the Warhorses can handle business on Friday night in their Week 1 game against Northside.

A team that relies heavily on their run game looked to take that next big step in the offseason. The Warhorses have been emphasizing protecting the quarterback so Miles can have more time to air the ball out.

“My line improved so much. So, that’s a big confident booster for me," Miles said. “I’m more confident in the pocket.”

Last season, Miles completed 72 of 145 of his passes for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Last year was my first year, and I experienced some learning curves,” Miles said. “I had to become more comfortable in my role as quarterback, and now I am.”

“Tyriq got a lot better, and I’ve gotten confident in him airing the ball out," Lavalais said. "We have also improved a lot this year, so I have faith in my offense that we’re going to do what we have to do and take care of business.”

In 2019, the Warhorses ruined homecoming for the Northside Vikings, 30-19. The Vikings took a 12-0 lead until Lavalais scored a seven-yard touchdown run for the Warhorses with 1:05 left in the third quarter.

Getting off to a fast start is the ultimate goal for the Warhorses.

“In our scrimmage last week, our offense came off the ball a lot faster,” Lavalais said. “Last year we always had slow starts and didn’t start really playing until the second half, so that will help us a lot.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Williams: “Not as far along as we have been, but they’re working hard”

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
It’s that time of year to put what you have on the roster to the test, and that’s what the Montgomery Tigers plan to do Friday night against Lakeview.

Sports

LHSAA: 2020 full high school football season schedule

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Check out the full 2020 high school football schedule!

Sports

Williams: “Not as far along as we have been, but they’re working hard”

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Sports

LHSAA: 2020 full high school football season schedule

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

Peabody expecting to take care of business against Northside

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Sports

LSU ‘should’ have Derek Stingley Jr. against Vanderbilt, as preps continue

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Sports

LSU ‘should’ have Derek Stingley Jr. against Vanderbilt, as preps continue

Updated: 32 minutes ago
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday, September 30, during a teleconference that All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. “should” play against Vanderbilt.

Sports

Miss. State vs. LSU was most-watched college football game of 2020 season so far, network says

Updated: 5 hours ago
It was not the game LSU football fans wanted to see, but No. 6 LSU’s 34-44 loss to unranked Mississippi State in a reduced capacity Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26 was the most-watched game of the 2020 college football season on any network, according to CBS.

Sports

LSU defense looks to minimize mistakes against Vandy

Updated: 5 hours ago
After being shocked by Mississippi State in the season opener and then getting drop-kicked in the national rankings, the LSU Tigers are now moving on to game two of this strange college football season and an overall bizarre 2020.

Sports

Leesville adds Neville as season opener

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
The Leesville Wampus Cats added the Neville Tigers as their Week 1 opponent on Tuesday.