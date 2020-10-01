Process tweaked for Louisiana’s emergency rental aid program

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Housing Corporation says it’s streamlined the application for emergency rental aid for people impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency is trying to speed assistance for a $24 million program announced months ago that has handed out little money so far.

The housing corporation announced Wednesday that it shortened the length of the application, is allowing electronic signatures on the documents and will hold events around Louisiana to help those with limited internet access to seek the rental assistance.

Only 160 tenants have seen money paid to their landlords, totaling about $400,000. But the agency says $7 million has been obligated, keeping 3,000 families from eviction.

