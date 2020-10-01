Sen. Cassidy to host Hurricane Laura Constituent Assistance Event in Rapides Parish - Oct. 1

The following information was released to us courtesy of the Office of Bill Cassidy:

BATON ROUGE, La. – The office U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will be hosting three Constituent Assistance Events for constituents in Rapides, Jefferson Davis and Calcasieu Parishes on Thursday, October 1 who were impacted by Hurricane Laura. Staff for Senator Cassidy will be available to assist them with Congressional inquiries into their SBA and FEMA claims.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are requesting any constituents who want to meet with Senator Cassidy’s staff RSVP in advance. Please e-mail Candra Burges at candra_burges@cassidy.senate.gov, or call her at (225) 929-7711.

In Rapides Parish, the event will be held at Ball Town Hall (100 Municipal Dr. Ball, LA 71405) from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Cassidy Press. All rights reserved.