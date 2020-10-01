Advertisement

Some NELA parishes are one step closer to reopening bars under Phase 3

By Courtney Cole
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Madison Parish has finally made it to less than 5% positivity rate for two consecutive weeks and one bar manager is looking at it as a step in the right direction.

“Soon as they give us the ok, I’d love to open up," said Ricky Ogden, the manager of Bayou Macon Bar.

Ogden has been the manager for the last 17 years. Over the last six months, he’s had to lay off several employees and has suffered a tremendous financial impact.

According to the Phase 3 guidelines, bars will remain closed to on-premises consumption in parishes with high incidents of COVID-19. The parishes that have a positivity rate of 5% or lower for two consecutive weeks will be allowed to opt-in, meaning the parish government will have to make the final decision.

Ogden said he’s spoken to multiple police jury members and hopes they move forward with allowing other bars to reopen.

“I’ve talked to one of the members, you know, and they say we need the income, with the loss of the taxation. I don’t see us having any problem with them if we can ever get the ok to open up," Ogden said.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Madison Parish has maintained a less than 5% positivity for two consecutive weeks. This includes 2.5% from 09/10 to 09/16 and 2.1% 09/17 to 09/23.

Other parishes in NELA that have maintained less than 5% positivity include Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, LaSalle, Madison, Richland, and West Carroll.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, the Madison Parish Police Jury voted to move forward with reopening and have submitted the required information to Baton Rouge.

