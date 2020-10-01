Advertisement

St. Frances Cabrini students celebrate Feast Day of St. Therese

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Thursday morning was a big day for students at St. Frances Cabrini School.

On the first day of October, the Catholic Church celebrates the “Feast Day of Therese," also known as ‘The Little Flower.’

Therese was one of three women named “Doctor of the Church” who were canonized saints.

For the past seven years, students at Cabrini walked together with roses to the front of the church. Each rose is sprinkled with holy water and then placed at the altar in front of the St. Therese statue.

Posted by St. Frances Cabrini School on Thursday, October 1, 2020

School Director of Curriculum and Development, Liz Hines told KALB, this is a special day at the school that students look forward to every year.

“Saint Therese is called ‘The Little Flower’ because she would do all things with great love. And so every little sacrifice was meant to be a flower to Christ. She said when she was in heaven, she would flood the people on earth with roses from heaven.”

St. Frances Cabrini Director of Curriculum and Development, Liz Hines

Roses were given out to those who attended Mass.

Posted by St. Frances Cabrini School on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Also happening, the annual ‘Blessing of the Pets’ will take place at the school Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

