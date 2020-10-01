Advertisement

Struggling to get a stronger WiFi signal? Try these tips

(AP Images)
By Liz Koh
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With parents working from home and children learning virtually, a strong internet connection is more important than ever.

If you’re struggling to get a solid WiFi signal, there are some things you can try on your own before shelling out cash to strengthen your signal.

Whether you live in an apartment or house, the first thing you need to do is test the signal.

Nicholas De Leon is a senior reporter at Consumer Reports. He has done a lot of research on this topic, including everything from boosting your WiFi signal and where to place your router, to whether WiFi range extenders work.

De Leon recommends starting with a speed test. Speedtest.net is a free website where you can test your internet signal.

“The number that we try to give folks, it’s not an official number, it’s kind of like a soft guideline, is 100 megabits per second,” he said. “That is more than enough for a million Zoom calls, a million kids trying to remote learn, for Netflix and Hulu, and for Xbox. You could even cut that in half to 50 and that’s also still more than enough, but you don’t want to try to stretch 10.”

The next recommendation is to check the location of your router.

“What you don’t want is to have it sort of tucked away while everyone is on the first floor or the second floor. The WiFi signals are just going to have a difficult time kind of penetrating through the walls. You can sort of really get in the weeds here and it depends upon home construction and what the walls are made of,” said De Leon. “It sort of depends upon the construction of your home at a certain point, but just to give yourself a chance try to keep it as centrally located as possible and on the main floor.”

If you’re still getting a weak WiFi signal, you have a couple of options. There are separate devices you can purchase to improve the signal throughout your home.

“You can invest in a mesh router. It’s a new type of router that instead of having one device, they usually come in packs of three. All three of those devices kind of work together to bring WiFi throughout your home. The problem with those is that they can be a little expensive, but there’s like a huge range of price there. Anywhere from like $200 to we’re now seeing ones that cost $500, $600,” he said.

Depending on your internet needs, there’s another option: WiFi range extenders. This is a device that’s separate from your router.

“It’s about the size of like a phone. It plugs into the electrical outlet and what it does is it basically does what it sounds like it does. It extends the range of your WiFi network. Depending upon the model that you get and depending upon the underlying technology that it uses and depending upon your exact needs, an extender may be totally fine or it may not even be worth the money at all,” explained De Leon. “Where extenders get interesting is that they are usually pretty cheap. They start at like $30 to $40 online. An extender is great for the person who is just trying to get like a home office. They have WiFi in their home, but the home office is just a little slow. It doesn’t work in there. Okay great, you use an extender and it will extend the WiFi into the home office. It won’t extend it into the basement. It won’t extend it into the attic. It will extend it just that little bit into that one little nook and cranny of your home.”

To read more about optimizing WiFi signals in your home, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La. lawmakers push for more control over Phase 3 plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Lawmakers debated a number of ideas that would allow lawmakers to throw out or change certain rules Gov. John Bel Edwards has put in place to help mitigate the coronavirus’s spread.

News

Pres. Trump, Biden return to the campaign trail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Some say chaotic, others disgusting. Call it what you want, Tuesday's presidential debate was unlike anything we've seen before. But the nominees are looking forward - not back. They're focusing on key battleground states. Chief National Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren, explains.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Some parents say LDH not being transparent enough about COVID-19 cases in schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Breanne Bizette
As students transition back into the regular school schedule, parents are worried about how the state is reporting COVID-19 cases at school.

Latest News

News

Longleaf Hospital recognizes National Overdose Awareness Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Longleaf Hospital recognizes National Overdose Awareness Day.

News

Longleaf Hospital holds National Overdose Awareness Day event

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Longleaf Hospital partnered with Caring Choices for their 1st annual National Overdose Awareness Day event.

State

Sen. Cassidy to host Hurricane Laura Constituent Assistance Event in Rapides Parish - Oct. 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Hanscom
The office U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will be hosting a Constituent Assistance Event in Rapides Parish for those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

News

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation, City of Alexandria partner to build all-inclusive playground

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
For the first time in Alexandria, special-needs children will have an accessible place to enjoy some outdoor fun in the park. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini foundation and The City of Alexandria partnered to build an all-inclusive playground.

State

LSU leaders worried reopening of bars could lead to more COVID-19 cases among students

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scottie Hunter
As bars inch closer to reopening in East Baton Rouge Parish, LSU leaders say they’re a little concerned.

State

La. lawmakers push for more control over Phase 3 plan, future emergencies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Houston
Lawmakers debated a number of ideas that would allow lawmakers to throw out or change certain rules Gov. John Bel Edwards has put in place to help mitigate the coronavirus’s spread.