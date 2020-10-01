Williams: “Not as far along as we have been, but they’re working hard”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s that time of the year to put what you have on the roster to the test, and that’s what the Montgomery Tigers plan to do Friday night against Lakeview.

“I don’t think we’re as far along as we have been in the past due to some circumstances that we’ve had to go through, but we’ve been working hard," head coach Brian Williams said.

The Tigers have made a run to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs for the past three years, but this year they are starting off with a much younger squad after losing key playmakers on both sides of the ball, including lead tackler, Kyland Nash. Nash made an impact defensively, finishing 2019 with 107 tackles, one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries.

“We have to develop some younger guys that are going to be thrown into the fire, but everyone has been dealt the same situation, so, they know the task at hand," Williams said.

