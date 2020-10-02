AG Landry investigating Suddenlink customer concerns

The following information has been provided by the Office of AG Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of AG Jeff Landry) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has begun examining whether Suddenlink has engaged in prohibited activities in dealing with Louisiana citizens.

“While we recognize the enormous damage caused to infrastructure, we also believe that customers should not be paying for services they are not receiving,” said AG Landry. “It will take more than a credit on their statements to make them whole."

”Too many seniors have been unable to talk to their loved ones, too many students have been unable to virtually learn, and too many patients have been unable to receive telemedicine," added AG Landry. “They not only deserve answers, but they also should receive some guarantees that their issues will be resolved.”

House Concurrent Resolution No.2 by State Representative Mike Johnson cites the receipt of more than one hundred complaints about Suddenlink engaging in deceptive trade practices, charging fees for services that are not delivered, providing poor customer service, failing to communicate about key events including hurricanes, and engaging in various other problematic and potentially illegal behaviors.

“Over promising and under delivering is a bad practice; but in business it could be deceptive, unfair, and illegal,” concluded AG Landry. “I applaud Representative Johnson for bringing much-needed attention to this issue, and I encourage the Legislature to pass HCR2; but whether it passes or not, my office and I will work hard to determine if any state laws have been violated.”

