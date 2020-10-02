‘Cyber incident’ affects Avoyelles Parish School District

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A cyber incident knocked out internet service to the Avoyelles Parish School District on Thursday, October 1.

The incident is currently being investigated.

Avoyelles Parish Superintendent, Blaine Dauzat released this statement to us:

“Got to work this morning, powered up my computer and the first message I got was you’ve been encrypted. Basically, you know, the same old thing…you’ll have to pay us in bitcoin, we’re holding your data ransom, you need to contact this email address. Of course, we didn’t do any of that. We immediately contacted state police, we immediately contacted the state department of education...our homeland security director and he started the process and within an hour state police were at our office. They were there all day today collecting files and data from computers across our office. Now it’s just kind of wait and see. We’ll see what the state police tell us and hopefully, it won’t be a big deal…we will have most of our data restored soon.”

Dauzat says they should know more about what exactly was compromised on Friday, October 1. Teams are working to get things restored, but there’s not an exact timeline on when everything will be back up and running.

