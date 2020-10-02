Advertisement

Debris removal from Hurricane Laura nears completion in Natchitoches

(City of Natchitoches)
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The following information was provided to KALB courtesy of the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public DRC Emergency Services, LLC has completed one pass for debris removal throughout the city as of Thursday, October 1, 2020.

DRC Emergency Services will conduct a second and final pass starting Friday, October 2, 2020. Any residents who still have debris from Hurricane Laura must have the debris placed in the public right of way for collection.

DRC Emergency Services is only responsible for picking up debris left from Hurricane Laura. Fresh green vegetation and/or debris will be picked up by Waste Connections starting next week according to your normal waste collection schedule. For residents living on a state highway within the city limits, the State has been notified and will be making a pass through soon.

The City of Natchitoches would like to thank the residents for their patients during the debris removal process.

For further information contact City Hall at 318-352-2772.

