FEMA mobile registration sites set for next week in Alexandria

(FEMA)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was provided to KALB courtesy of the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Residents affected by Hurricane Laura who have not yet registered for FEMA disaster relief services will be able to do so next week at community centers across town. On Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. a mobile center will be at the Bolton Avenue Community Center, located at 315 Bolton Avenue.

On Wednesday, residents may go to the Broadway/Dempsey Community Center at 712 Broadway Ave. and on Thursday the site will be at the Youth & Teen Center at 1801 Sylvester Street (Former Boy’s and Girl’s Club location). Hours will be 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

“Hurricane Laura delivered a devastating blow to our area and we know there are many residents in need of federal disaster assistance,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “We understand not everyone can get to the central site at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, so we have arranged to host FEMA mobile registration sites at a number of our community centers to provide quick, easy access for our residents to register for these critical disaster relief services.”

To date, a little more than 15,800 people have registered with FEMA in Rapides Parish. FEMA assistance is available for a broad range of needs, including repairs to homes and businesses from damage caused by the hurricane, rental assistance and temporary housing for those who were displaced, a small business loan program and other services, including reimbursement for the purchase of generators and chainsaws in response to Hurricane Laura. Residents are able to register for disaster relief, ask questions and turn in required documents at the mobile registration centers. Residents visiting the registration site should have their address, social security number, contact information and insurance information if available.

Residents may also contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 to register for disaster assistance.

