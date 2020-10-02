Advertisement

Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

Kaley Williams, 8, paints a panel of a "Peanuts" mural that will be placed in the outpatient pediatric floor of One Brooklyn Health at Brookdale Hospital, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Kaley Williams, 8, paints a panel of a "Peanuts" mural that will be placed in the outpatient pediatric floor of One Brooklyn Health at Brookdale Hospital, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the “Peanuts” gang from marking an important birthday and they’re hoping to raise the spirits of sick kids while celebrating.

The beloved comic marks its 70th anniversary this week by donating “Peanuts” murals for kids to paint in 70 children’s hospitals around the globe, from Brooklyn to Brazil.

The 4-foot-8-inch wide by 4-foot-1-inch high murals are being sent to participating hospitals in six pieces, along with smocks, brushes and paints in 13 colors.

Children and hospital staffers are encouraged to paint the easy-to-follow templates, a diversion that gains even more importance during coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

