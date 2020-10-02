James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ pushed again, to 2021

(AP) - The release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been delayed again because of the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide theatrical business.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, said on Twitter on Friday that the 25th installment in the franchise will now open globally on April 2, 2021.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

“No Time To Die” was originally supposed to open in April 2020 but in early March was pushed back to November. It was one of the first Hollywood films to abandon its release before cinemas shut down in the U.S. because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Craig reprises his role as 007 in the film.

