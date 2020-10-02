Advertisement

Newly-appointed Executive Director of Alexandria Housing Authority to conduct a non-partisan resident voter registration drive

FILE: Voting box
FILE: Voting box
By BGC Advantage
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by BGC Advantage:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (BGC Advantage) - No matter the political affiliation, residents of affordable housing are particularly affected by many of the issues at stake this election year.

In an effort to encourage every eligible resident to exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box, the Alexandria Housing Authority and owner BGC Advantage are hosting a non-partisan voter registration drive from Monday, September 28 through Friday, October 2. Completed Louisiana Voter Registration Applications will be collected until 11:00 am, Friday, October 2nd when they will be delivered to the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters.

  • When: Friday, October 2nd from 10:00 am - 11:00 am
  • Where: Harmony Village Leasing Office/Clubhouse 221 Sunset Drive, Alexandria, LA 71301
  • Why: Highlight the importance of empowering low-income voters. Every vote counts.

“Our ability to continue to provide safe and affordable housing starts at the ballot box,” said Stephan Fontenot, newly appointed Executive Director of the Alexandria Housing Authority. “We don’t want our vulnerable populations to go unheard due to a missed registration deadline or outdated registration information. We believe events like these will help our residents feel empowered at the polling place.”

Registration applications have been distributed to all four Alexandria area affordable housing communities representing nearly 600 potentially registered voters. Completed applications will be collected and submitted ahead of the October 5th deadline.

“As owners and developers of workforce housing, we know our communities are stronger when our residents are actively engaged in the political process,” said Holly Knight, CEO BGC Advantage. “We want to gather our residents of every background, income level, and political affiliation to celebrate our right to choose our leaders and shape the future of affordable housing.”

