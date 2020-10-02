Public records shed more light on recent firings at APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board had scheduled a termination hearing on Oct. 1 for former Alexandria Police Lieutenant Kenny Rachal, who’s trying to get his job back. The scheduled hearing was continued by the request of his attorney. There is not a new scheduled date yet for another hearing.

The former president of the Alexandria Police Officer’s Association was terminated by the City of Alexandria back on June 9 in what the city has called a “personnel matter.” Rachal was one of the officers that were named in a federal civil lawsuit filed back in April by Daquarious Brown, who alleged excessive force during a March police chase that Louisiana State Police investigated.

Rachal’s name has also appeared in court documents involving Darrell Clark, who is another fired police lieutenant. News Channel Five obtained documents that were filed into the 9th Judicial District Court that give more details into why Clark was fired back on June 25. One month earlier on May 20, the City of Alexandria placed Clark and Reggie Cooper, APD’s Assistant Chief of Police, on administrative leave for “possible misconduct." The city did not comment further, calling it a “personnel matter.”

News Channel Five learned through public records that were filed in the Rapides Parish Courthouse that the city was looking into

“possible violations of the City of Alexandria Workplace Conduct Policy, Civil Service Laws, and APD’s Rules and Regulations.”

Records show that Clark participated in interrogations on May 22 and May 28 in which he denied providing city information to anyone outside of the department, other than his wife and the FBI.

On June 1, Clark took a polygraph test and answered “no” to three questions. At an Alexandria City Council meeting on July 7, Harris said that Clark was one of four officers who approached him about Brown’s arrest and concerns they had about it. The city said the polygraph results indicated that Clark was “deceptive” in answering one of the three questions, which were:

Since January 2020, have you given any information about Kenny Rachal’s March 19, 2019, encounter with D’Quarious Brown to Randy Harris? Do you know who gave APD reports or documents about Kenny Rachal’s March 19, 2019, encounter with D’Quarious Brown to persons not employed by APD? Since January 2020, have you given any Alexandria Police Department documents or reports concerning Kenny Rachal to any person not employed by the Alexandria Police Department?

The specific question that Clark answered deceptively was not indicated.

Records show that Clark also faced “possible disciplinary action” for the use of the department’s Thinkstream platform for non-APD purposes on “multiple instances.” Thinkstream is software that officers use for investigations. The records also show that at Clark’s disciplinary hearing, he admitted to this and as a result, was terminated on June 25. Clark did try to appeal his termination, and the Civil Service Board rules give him 15 days to do that. However, Clark missed the deadline because his appeal was filed to the Louisiana State Civil Service Board instead of the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

The city said that Clark used that police software to,

“Conduct background checks against at least fourteen different individuals including a city elected official, city employees, and private citizens.”

According to documents, one of those individuals was Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King. The appeal filed by Clark’s attorney, Wendell Woods, explains Clark’s side. Woods argues that Clark is a 28-year veteran with the department and because of his role as lieutenant and narcotics division commander, it was part of his job to run names of people through those search engines if he suspected criminal activity.

Woods argues that Clark is a victim of retaliation and should be protected under the whistleblower statutes.

Clark admitted that he looked up Chief King in the database because he,

“Was aware of and observed the conduct of his chief of police that was possibly criminal malfeasance in office.”

The documents, however, do not reflect what alleged malfeasance he was aware of. Clark reported this to the FBI after filing an internal affairs complaint against Chief King with APD. Clark said after this he received "ill-treatment and undercutting by the chief and then termination.”

The appeal argues that Clark was within his rights to search names, because if there is suspected criminal activity that is his job as an officer. It also states that other police officers have searched names and have not been terminated or disciplined. The city believes a 9th JDC judge should throw out the appeal because Clark abused the databases, violated APD rules, violated the city’s workplace conduct policy and Louisiana law.

It’s important to note that Clark has not been charged with a crime.

The city also said Clark didn’t comply with the rules on appeals and that the board acted in “good faith” because Clark filed his appeal with the correct board 13 days after the appeal deadline passed. The city also believes that Clark’s arguments lack factual support and he was searching names for personal use not related to APD investigations. As it pertains to former Assistant Chief Reggie Cooper, his civil service board hearing to try to get his job back is set for Nov. 6.

Chief King is set to retire on Nov. 1. He hasn’t publicly talked about why.

On Sept. 22, the Alexandria City Council asked the Attorney General’s office, the Inspector General, and the FBI to look into allegations of fraud, waste, mismanagement of public funds and corruption in the department. There’s no word yet on if those agencies will actually take on an investigation.

