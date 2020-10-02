RPSB Superintendent provides update on schools in Phase 3

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s been almost two weeks since Rapides Parish Schools made the transition into the third phase of the “Re-opening Rapides With a Strong Start” plan.

School Board Superintendent, Jeff Powell says things have been going smoothly. Some of the main changes from the second to third phase include scheduling, classroom sizes and COVID-19 restrictions for sports. The hybrid A/B schedule for eighth grade through high school students was suspended on September 18. That means students in those grades no longer go to school in person every other day, but now they’re going in person everyday if they’ve chosen that option.

The 100% virtual option remains a choice in Phase 3, but Powell says they’ve seen a decrease of students participating in virtual learning.

“We’re down to under 3,900 students now, which is about 18 percent of our student population,” says Powell.

He also stated that the impact of Hurricane Laura causing connectivity issues has led more families to switching out of the virtual option and sending kids back to school for face to face learning.

Guidelines for the Phase 3 of the Re-opening Rapides With a Strong Start plan can be found on the Rapides Parish School Board website.

