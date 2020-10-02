Saints WR Michael Thomas ruled out vs Detroit, six starters to miss Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his third straight game as he battles an ankle injury. Thomas was limited in practice all week.

Thomas is not the only starter out against Detroit. Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), Andrus Peat (ankle), Jared Cook ( groin) and Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe) are all out for Sunday.

Davenport has yet to play in the 2020 season.

The Saints will play the Lions at 12 pm Sunday in Detroit.

