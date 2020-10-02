Advertisement

Senate panel moves to compel 3 social media CEOs to testify

By Marcy Gordon
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - A Senate panel has voted to compel testimony from the CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Google and Twitter.

The move comes as lawmakers open a new front in the battle over hate speech, misinformation and perceived political bias on internet platforms a month before the presidential election.

The Senate Commerce Committee voted to authorize subpoenas for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, to force them to appear at a planned hearing if they don’t agree to do so voluntarily.

The unanimous vote marks the start of a new bipartisan initiative against Big Tech companies, which have been under increasing scrutiny in Washington.

