Two dead after Louisiana State Trooper rear-ends vehicle in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two people are dead as the result of a crash in Ouachita Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say they responded to a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 165 at Ticheli Road just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2020.

According to the initial investigation, the wreck happened as a Louisiana Trooper in a fully-marked Louisiana State Police vehicle was responding to a separate crash. For reasons still under investigation, the police vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that was traveling in the same lane. The other vehicle rotated and hit a large metal signal pole along the rear driver’s side.

Both passengers who were in the rear seat suffered fatal injuries. The driver and front passenger suffered moderate injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

State Police say Troop F has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths in 2020. Troop F covers Northeast Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.