Advertisement

Zemeckis’ ‘The Witches’ heads to HBO Max for Halloween

By Lindsey Bahr
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Robert Zemeckis adaptation of “Roald Dahl’s The Witches” has found a new home on HBO Max this month just in time for Halloween.

Warner Bros. said Friday that “The Witches” will debut on the subscription streaming service, owned by parent company WarnerMedia, on Oct. 22.

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Anne Hathaway, center, and Stanley Tucci in a scene from “Roald Dahl’s The Witches," making its U.S. premiere on HBO Max on October 22.
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Anne Hathaway, center, and Stanley Tucci in a scene from “Roald Dahl’s The Witches," making its U.S. premiere on HBO Max on October 22. (Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

The dark fantasy starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci and Kristin Chenoweth was originally intended as a theatrical release, but like many others was unset due to the effects of COVID-19 on movie theaters.

Dahl’s 1983 novel about an orphaned boy who discovers a coven of witches that hate children was previously adapted for the big screen in 1990 by director Nicolas Roeg.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Jefferson Street Pocket Park Dedicated in Natchitoches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelli M. West
Natchitoches dedicated a new pocket park on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, located on Jefferson Street next to Fort St. Jean Baptiste State Historic Site.

State

Debris removal from Hurricane Laura nears completion in Natchitoches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Perot-Wenninger
The City of Natchitoches would like to inform the public DRC Emergency Services, LLC has completed one pass for debris removal throughout the city.

Entertainment

Good grief! ‘Peanuts’ celebrates 70th anniversary with art

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the “Peanuts” gang from marking an important birthday

News

FEMA mobile registration sites set for next week in Alexandria

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Smilie
Residents affected by Hurricane Laura who have not yet registered for FEMA disaster relief services will be able to do so next week at community centers across town.

Latest News

News

Rapides Parish Warrant Clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GRAE: Growing Real Alternatives Everywhere
The clinic is an opportunity for people with outstanding traffic and misdemeanor charges to clear their warrants and reset their court dates.

Entertainment

James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ pushed again, to 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY BAHR
The release of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” has been delayed again because of the effects of COVID-19 on the worldwide theatrical business.

News

Cenla colleges see record enrollment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
COVID-19 is affecting many industries and businesses including colleges and universities. This summer many colleges were warned about enrollment drops for the fall semester. Javonti Thomas explains why Cenla colleges are doing well.

News

State Fire Marshal investigating Grant Parish fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The State Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Montgomery Friday morning.

News

Rapides Regional uses 3D printing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Rapides Regional has found a way to replace part of a suit that’s crucial for doctors and nurses to wear when treating COVID-19 patients.

News

3D printing being used in COVID-19 care at Rapides Regional

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Rapides Regional has found a way to replace part of a suit that’s crucial for doctors and nurses to wear when treating COVID-19 patients.