ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fitz and Hutch breakdown the first week of high school football’s return in Central Louisiana. Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Week One Post Game Show #WATCH: Fitz and Hutch give an extended breakdown of tonight's high school football action! Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, October 2, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.