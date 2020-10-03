Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Game of the Week voting for Week 2

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Cast your vote on what game you think should be the 5th Quarter Game of the Week in Week 2.

Sports

Play of the Week voting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
We want to know which play you think was the best from our Top 5 Plays in Week 1.

Sports

5th Quarter Week One Highlights

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick and Nicole Hutchison
Fitz and Hutch breakdown the first week of high school football’s return in Central Louisiana.

Sports

5th Quarter Week One Highlights Part III

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week One Highlights Part III

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Week One Highlights Part II

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week One Highlights Part II

Sports

5th Quarter Week One Highlights Part I

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
5th Quarter Week One Highlights Part I

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Tioga and Bolton move to 1-0 after their Week 1 contests

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The first Thursday Night games of the 2020 season, and the Bolton Bears and Tioga Indians delivered. Check out the highlights from both games!

Sports

Trojans, Panthers named Game of the Week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
The game between the Parkway Panthers and Alexandria Senior High Trojans has been selected as the Week 1 ‘5th Quarter Game of the Week’.

Sports

Northwood vs. Bolton & Tioga vs. Buckeye

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
Northwood vs. Bolton & Tioga vs. Buckeye