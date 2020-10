ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We want to know which play you think was the best from our Top 5 Plays in Week 1.

The winner will be announced on Sunday during SportsNite.

Vote for your Play of the Week Grant's Mason Scroggs Sack Pineville's Nate Dardar Rainbow Pass ASH's Judd Barton Interception North Desoto's Marquise Hampton Runs Guy Over LCCP QB Dillon Simon Scramble Drill Created with

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.