State Fire Marshal investigating Grant Parish fire

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Montgomery.

Firefighters and local law enforcement responded to the scene after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the home and called 911. According to Clyde Baines, who serves as Chief of Police and Fire Chief for the Town of Montgomery, the home was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.

They started extinguishing the flames around 8:30 a.m. and continued for several hours. No one was inside the home at the time. The heat from the fire caused damage to a neighboring home. Residents were inside, but they were able to get out safely.

We spoke to the homeowner’s daughter who tells us that this is the family’s third tragedy in just a matter of months. She says her father died from COVID-19 this summer. Her brother died over the summer as well in a car accident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

