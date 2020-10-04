AP TOP 25: LSU moves up 3 spots in the AP Polls after win over Vandy
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (KALB) - LSU moves to no. 17 in the AP Top 25 polls, while bumping up one spot in the Coaches poll after a major win over the Commodores.
- Clemson (3-0) [52 first-place votes]
- Alabama (2-0) [8 first-place votes]
- Georgia (2-0)
- Florida (2-0)
- Notre Dame (2-0)
- Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Miami (3-0)
- North Carolina (1-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Auburn (1-1)
- Tennessee (2-0)
- BYU (3-0)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- LSU (1-1)
- SMU (4-0)
- Virginia Tech (2-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Texas A&M (1-1)
- Texas (1-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Iowa State (2-1)
- Minnesota (0-0)
- Clemson (3-0) [46 first-place votes]
- Alabama (2-0) [14 first-place votes]
- Georgia (2-0)
- Florida (2-0)
- Notre Dame (2-0)
- Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Miami (3-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- North Carolina (1-0)
- Oklahoma State (3-0)
- Cincinnati (3-0)
- Tennessee (2-0)
- Auburn (1-1)
- Wisconsin (0-0)
- BYU (3-0)
- LSU (1-1)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Virginia Tech (2-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Texas A&M (1-1)
- SMU (4-0)
- Texas (1-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
- Iowa State (2-1)
- UCF (2-1)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.