AP TOP 25: LSU moves up 3 spots in the AP Polls after win over Vandy

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talks to his players before the start of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron talks to his players before the start of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (KALB) - LSU moves to no. 17 in the AP Top 25 polls, while bumping up one spot in the Coaches poll after a major win over the Commodores.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [52 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. North Carolina (1-0)
  9. Penn State (0-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Oregon (0-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Tennessee (2-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. Wisconsin (0-0)
  17. LSU (1-1)
  18. SMU (4-0)
  19. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  20. Michigan (0-0)
  21. Texas A&M (1-1)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. Minnesota (0-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [46 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [14 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. Penn State (0-0)
  9. North Carolina (1-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Tennessee (2-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Wisconsin (0-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. LSU (1-1)
  17. Oregon (0-0)
  18. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  19. Michigan (0-0)
  20. Texas A&M (1-1)
  21. SMU (4-0)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. UCF (2-1)

