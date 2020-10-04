AP TOP 25: LSU moves up 3 spots in the AP Polls after win over Vandy

NEW YORK (KALB) - LSU moves to no. 17 in the AP Top 25 polls, while bumping up one spot in the Coaches poll after a major win over the Commodores.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

Clemson (3-0) [52 first-place votes] Alabama (2-0) [8 first-place votes] Georgia (2-0) Florida (2-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes] Miami (3-0) North Carolina (1-0) Penn State (0-0) Oklahoma State (3-0) Cincinnati (3-0) Oregon (0-0) Auburn (1-1) Tennessee (2-0) BYU (3-0) Wisconsin (0-0) LSU (1-1) SMU (4-0) Virginia Tech (2-0) Michigan (0-0) Texas A&M (1-1) Texas (1-1) Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) Iowa State (2-1) Minnesota (0-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

Clemson (3-0) [46 first-place votes] Alabama (2-0) [14 first-place votes] Georgia (2-0) Florida (2-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes] Miami (3-0) Penn State (0-0) North Carolina (1-0) Oklahoma State (3-0) Cincinnati (3-0) Tennessee (2-0) Auburn (1-1) Wisconsin (0-0) BYU (3-0) LSU (1-1) Oregon (0-0) Virginia Tech (2-0) Michigan (0-0) Texas A&M (1-1) SMU (4-0) Texas (1-1) Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) Iowa State (2-1) UCF (2-1)

