Brennan throws 4 TD passes, No. 20 LSU beats Vanderbilt 41-7

Tigers move to 1-1; Face Missouri on October 10th
Myles Brennan during the first half of a game between LSU and Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Myles Brennan during the first half of a game between LSU and Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
By TERESA M. WALKER
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Myles Brennan threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 20 LSU bounced back to beat Vanderbilt 41-7 on Saturday night.

The defending national champs never trailed after losing their season opener last week to Mississippi State.

LSU also extended its winning streak over the Commodores to nine in a series it leads 24-7-3. The Tigers outgained Vanderbilt 498-266, and the defense came up with two interceptions and a pair of sacks.

Terrace Marshall Jr. finished with two TDs on two catches, and Jontre Kirklin had 65 yards receiving and two TD catches, the second a toe-tapper at the back of the end zone off a flea-flicker.

