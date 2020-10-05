Advertisement

Alexandria returns to normal trash, limb pickup procedures

(KALB)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The following information was provided to KALB courtesy of the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Contract crews brought in by the City of Alexandria to assist with the collection of debris created by Hurricane Laura have completed their work. As a result, the Sanitation department is returning to normal trash and debris collection procedures effective immediately.

Under normal collection conditions, trees and limbs cut by professional tree trimming and removal crews must be removed by the contractor, not left at the curb for pickup by the city. Only tree waste cut by the individual home or property owners may be left at the curb for collection.

“During our recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura, the contract crews picked up any tree debris left at the curb, whether it was cut by a professional contractor or by the resident. But that was just for the emergency recovery period, and that is ending,” explained Urban Forester Darren Green. “If residents have trees trimmed or removed by professional contracting crews they need to make sure the contractor removes any tree debris they create. That is the normal procedure that was in place before the storm, and that is what is now back in effect.”

While normal procedures are now in place, residents are asked to hold off on placing new piles of tree debris at the curb this week due to possible impact from Tropical Storm Delta. “Central Louisiana is currently in the possible path of the storm,” said Public Works Director Merriell Lawson. “It’s too early to know how much rain we could get from that storm, so we’re asking residents to wait until it passes before placing more debris at the curb that could possibly clog storm drains.”

The City of Alexandria Sanitation Department collects regular household waste Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Residents may request pickup of limbs and other items by using the AlexConnects App. For questions about Sanitation Department operations please call 318-441-6080.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

