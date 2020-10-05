Advertisement

Attorney General speaks about the Suddenlink investigation

State Rep. Mike Johnson wrote a resolution asking for Jeff Landry, the attorney general, to investigate Suddenlink, and determine whether the company violated the unfair trade practices law.
State Rep. Mike Johnson wrote a resolution asking for Jeff Landry, the attorney general, to investigate Suddenlink, and determine whether the company violated the unfair trade practices law.
By Corey Howard
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Suddenlink remains on the hot seat, and that seat could get hotter with the attorney general getting involved.

“We filed HCR No.2, which asks the attorney general to launch a full investigation,” Mike Johnson, the State Representative for District 27, said.

The resolution asks for Jeff Landry, the attorney general, to see whether the company violated the unfair trade practices law.

“The complaints that we got and information that we got from legislators regarding Suddenlink will cause us to look into this matter,” Landry explained. “We take [it] extremely serious.”

Friday morning, Landry’s office issued a press release that specifically spoke about customers paying for services they were not receiving.

“We will be hopeful that Suddenlink will come to the table with a solution that makes customers whole and is satisfactory,” Landry continued. “And compartmentalizes with the law.”

“The attorney general is going to investigate,” Johnson said. “He has much broader powers than we do. The statute gives him the ability to find them and take other actions... as the chief attorney for the state of Louisiana.”

Johnson’s bill will go before the judiciary committee Thursday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.

“If you are a Suddenlink customer or someone interested, you can come to Baton Rouge,” Johnson explained. “You can appear and testify directly to the committee.”

For people who can not make it to Baton Rouge, they can email their statements to h-jud@legis.la.gov.

