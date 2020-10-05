Audubon Nature Institute reports over 500 workers laid off

(WAFB) - New numbers published by Louisiana’s employment agency show 532 workers were let go by the Audubon Nature Institute.

In April Audubon projected a $21 million revenue loss due to the pandemic.

In a cost-cutting move, Audubon planned to reduce its full-time staff by roughly 50 percent, laid off all part-time employees, and reduced salaries of some full-time employees, including its executive team, by 25 percent.

Outside of workforce costs, the institute said it pays about $70,000 each month to feed the 15,000 animals at its locations.

Members of the public are asked to make donations to help with those costs. Donate by clicking the link here.

The institute also has a recovery fund where members of the public can donate. Do so by clicking the link here.

