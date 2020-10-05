Advertisement

Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputy fired after refusing to cooperate with DWI investigation

Melissa Romero
Melissa Romero(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after she refused to cooperate with an Internal Affairs investigation into a single-vehicle crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving a Sheriff’s Office vehicle near the intersection of E. Burton St. and Goodley Rd. in Sulphur around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

There, deputies arrested Sheriff’s Office deputy Melissa Romero for DWI 1st refusal. Romero was off-duty when the incident occurred.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso fired Romero this morning after she refused to cooperate with the Internal Affairs investigation into the incident. Romero had previously worked as a Corporal on Patrol and had been with the department for 14 years.

