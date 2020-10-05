Advertisement

Family of 4th grader sues school system over BB gun suspension

4th-grade virtual learner suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom.
4th-grade virtual learner suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom.(WVUE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (AP) — The family of a Louisiana fourth-grader who was suspended after a teacher spotted a BB gun in his room during an online class session has filed a lawsuit against the public school system.

The civil suit by the family of Ka’Mauri Harrison seeks monetary damages as well as a school system hearing into the decision to discipline the boy.

Ka Mauri was suspended for six days last month.

A school behavior report said the boy was in his virtual class when his brother tripped over a BB gun on the floor of their room. The report said Ka’Mauri picked up what appeared to be a full-sized rifle.

A school system spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

