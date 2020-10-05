Advertisement

Five EBR schools to close Monday as teachers plan walkout

School sign
School sign(KALB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five schools in East Baton Rouge Parish will be closed Monday, Oct. 5 as teachers plan a walkout.

Leaders with the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators say they’ve gotten several calls and emails from teachers who say their classrooms aren’t being cleaned and sanitized properly. The association says the main goal of the day of action is to make sure students can return to the classroom safely.

Belaire High, Brookstown Middle, Glen Oaks Park Elementary, Park Forest Elementary, and Park Forest Middle will be closed Monday. The schools will be required to make up the lost time.

“Due to the amount of school-based employees requesting leave tomorrow at specific sites, the district is announcing school closures. In order to create safe social distancing, adequate staffing must be provided. The district recognizes this is an inconvenience to our families of these [five] schools, however, we must continue to prioritize the safety of all children,” EBR Schools said in a press release.

The district will evaluate the school calendar and announce make up days at a later time.

All other district sites are scheduled to be open for normal operations Monday.

