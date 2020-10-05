Advertisement

Gov. Edwards: Alcohol sales can resume in stadiums

(WWSB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says alcohol sales can resume at Louisiana sporting events this weekend in parishes that have reached low rates of new coronavirus cases and are allowed to reopen bars.

The Democratic governor announced the latest changes to his coronavirus restrictions Monday.

He says he’ll include those changes in the latest emergency order he intends to release later this week.

His current set of rules expires Friday, and Edwards hasn’t said if he’ll loosen up any other limits.

LSU quickly announced alcohol sales will return to Tiger Stadium for Saturday’s football game.

