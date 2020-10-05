Judge rules fired APD lieutenant appeal improperly dismissed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Judge Monique Rauls ruled on Monday in the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish that fired Alexandria Police Department Lt. Darrell Clark’s appeal was dismissed improperly by the City of Alexandria.

Back on Aug. 6, the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to grant the dismissal of Clark’s appeal because his appeal was not filed to the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board within the 15 days he was required to.

Clark had originally filed his appeal on July 9 to the Louisiana State Civil Service Board, and within an hour of filing, Clark was told his appeal needed to go to the City of Alexandria’s civil service board. On the last day to file, which was July 15, Clark sent his appeal to the Alexandria Civil Service Board with no word if that was the right location or not. The City did not forward Clark’s appeal to the fire and police board, because the two boards are separate entities.

The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board did not receive the appeal until July 23, which was 13 days after the last day he could file.

Wendell Woods, Clark’s attorney, said that at the fire and police board meeting on Aug. 6, the board did not answer the question on if they forward misfiled documents to the proper locations.

In an interview following that meeting, Brian Cespiva, the General Counsel for the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said, “If it had been fired with the fire and police board with the state, it could have been a different result because it would have at least been a different entity that had some connectivity to us. The regular civil service board in Baton Rouge has absolutely no connection to the Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board, nor do they have a connection to any municipal fire and police board in the state, nor to the state examiner’s office which regulates us. It does get a little confusing, but as several board members pointed out, it’s an easy bit of information to gather off of Google.”

Joshua Dara, Jr., who represented the City of Alexandria, said in court that the appeal should be dismissed on the basis of untimeliness. Dara, Jr. added that if an officer misses the 15-day deadline, they then lose their right to appeal and the fire and police board cannot waive that deadline.

Woods said that the address of where an appeal should be filed should be on the termination letter, and on Clark’s termination letter, that wasn’t given.

After Judge Raul’s decision, Woods said, “Justice was served. Injustice would have been provided if he filed on time and then they say he should have filed at a different place. Just because he didn’t file at the right place, and the whole thing that the judge did see was all underneath the umbrella of the City of Alexandria. They got it the day that we filed it. We filed it on time and the judge saw it that way.”

The next step for Clark is that he has the right to appeal his termination. The appeal will be remanded back to the fire and police board.

In a statement on Judge Rauls' ruling, Cespiva said, “We are certainly somewhat taken back by the judge’s decision today. We respectfully disagree with the ruling since the proper venue for filing an appeal is set forth in the Louisiana Revised Statutes and pour policy manual. I’m not aware of any authority that mandates the city to instruct an attorney where to file an appeal. We intend to appeal the ruling."

There is no date set on when Clark’s appeal hearing will be.

