La. lawmakers advance bill to make it more difficult to cut police budgets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Louisiana lawmakers want to make it harder for local governments and universities to cut their police budgets.

Under a plan that advanced at the capitol Monday, Oct. 5, the legislature could withhold money and delay construction projects at schools or in cities that slash police funding by 10% or more. Republican lawmakers say “defunding the police” could lead to spikes in crime, so they want municipalities that choose to cut law enforcement budgets to explain their reasoning.

“We have to be cognizant of the fact that there are bad people out there. There has to be a police department,” said Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria.

Lawmakers say there are no cities or schools in Louisiana that are considering cutting police budgets, but supporters of the bill say they want to move forward just in case a national movement makes its way to the state.

