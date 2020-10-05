Lance Harris discusses the special session and recent bills passed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana lawmakers will continue with the special session Monday, as they attempt to get the state of an economic and health crisis.

Lance Harris, a State Representative for District 25, spoke interview about recently passed bills and how they will affect people in Louisiana.

One bill addresses Governor Edwards' executive power during a public health crisis, and another bill could make it hard for municipalities to defund the police department without input from residents.

