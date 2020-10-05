Advertisement

Louisiana College Accepted into NAIA, Joins RRAC & SAC

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LC Sports Information) – Completing the process that was announced earlier this summer, the Louisiana College Athletics Department received word on Monday that the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) membership committee has approved LC’s application for admission, making official the move to the NAIA as well as finalizing the new conference affiliations with the Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) and Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC).

“The NAIA is a tremendous fit for Louisiana College’s athletics program,” said Louisiana College President, Dr. Rick Brewer. “The NAIA’s emphasis on building champions of character aligns with the values and priorities of LC. Joining the RRAC for 12 of our sports and the Sooner for football underscores LC’s recruiting footprint while enabling competition with many of our Louisiana peer colleges and universities. We are looking forward to providing competitive teams on the fields and courts of competition while strengthening the character of our student-athletes at Louisiana College as an active member of the NAIA.”

“For us, the move to the NAIA was an opportunity to gain some traction in some other areas, have a larger footprint, and create some natural rivalries,” said Reni Mason, Louisiana College Athletic Director & Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “We’re excited about being a part of an organization that has such a long and storied history. And it should be fun playing our buddies across the river.”

The Wildcats will be a full-time member of the Red River Athletic Conference, becoming the 14th school to be a full member the RRAC, and the fourth member from the state of Louisiana, joining LSU Alexandria, LSU Shreveport, and another recent addition in Xavier University who also announced their intentions of joining the conference for the 2021-22 season a few weeks ago.

“We are thrilled that Louisiana College has opted to become a full member of the RRAC with complete support of our current membership,” said RRAC Commissioner Tony Stigliano. “The growth of our conference is exciting, and it is even better with the addition of a school and a program that are as high caliber as LC. Adding the Wildcats will be a great fit with our footprint and the quality of our institutions.”

Here is the full membership of the RRAC when Louisiana College joins and each school’s home city:

University of Houston – Victoria | Victoria, Texas

Huston-Tillotson University | Austin, Texas

Jarvis Christian College | Hawkins, Texas

LSU Alexandria | Alexandria, La.

LSU Shreveport | Shreveport, La.

Our Lady of the Lake University | San Antonio, Texas

Paul Quinn College | Dallas, Texas

University of the Southwest | Hobbs, N.M.

Texas A&M University – San Antonio | San Antonio, Texas

Texas A&M University – Texarkana | Texarkana, Texas

Texas College | Tyler, Texas

Wiley College | Marshall, Texas

Xavier University of Louisiana | New Orleans, La.

LC will also become an associate member of the Sooner Athletic Conference for football, pushing the SAC to a ten-team league in the sport, including another football member of the SAC that is also a full member of the RRAC in Texas College.

Here are the football playing teams of the SAC, along with each school’s home city:

Arizona Christian University | Phoenix, Ari.

Langston University | Langston, Okla.

Lyon College | Batesville, Ark.

Ottawa University – Arizona | Surprise, Ari.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University | Waxahachie, Texas

Texas College | Tyler, Texas

Texas Wesleyan University | Fort Worth, Texas

Wayland Baptist University | Plainview, Texas

Oklahoma Panhandle State University | Goodwell, Okla.

The move to the NAIA, RRAC, & SAC becomes official on August 1, 2021, with play in the RRAC & SAC starting in the 2021-22 academic year.

