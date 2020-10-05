LSUA Cavanaugh Lecture Series to feature Dr. David Holcombe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Dr. David Holcombe, a graduate of the University of California at Davis and of the Catholic University of Louvain in Brussels, Belgium and Director of the Region 6 Office of Public Health, will offer the first lecture in the Cavanaugh Lecture series.

Who: Dr. David Holcombe, Director of the Region 6 Office of Public Health

What: Cavanaugh Lecture series addressing the following concerns:

• Covid-19 is a hoax

• Death rate statistics are exaggerated

• Pneumonia is worse than Covid-19

• Herd immunity is the best approach

• Masks have no effect; people should be free to wear or not wear masks

• Civic leaders have no responsibility to model behaviors outlined by the CDC

• The CDC is not trustworthy because it changes its recommendations, etc.

• What exactly is the CDC saying now

When: Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Zoom conference via the following link: https://lsua.zoom.us/j/99745886117?pwd=ZStxeUJsUmpENEhVUHB4bVZSVFZWZz09

For questions about the lecture contact Bernard Gallagher at bernardg@lsua.edu.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSUA. All rights reserved.