Lt. Gov. Nungesser urging Trump for additional financial relief as another storm looms

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser(KALB)
By Betsy Barnes and Ashley Gordon
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The following was released to KALB courtesy of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a letter sent to President Donald Trump, Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser requested the state’s 25% matching fund obligation under the Stafford Act due to expenses incurred during the ongoing pandemic be waived.

Hurricane Laura left a path of destruction through 26 parishes. Because of the financial burden the state and the affected areas are realizing related to the hurricane, Lieutenant Governor Nungesser urged President Trump to consider exercising presidential executive powers and decrease the financial hardship on the state as economic recovery from both the pandemic and Hurricane Laura will take months, if not years, to be achieved.

“The storm has caused significant financial hardship to the people of southwest Louisiana and to the governments they rely on. I am confident even if the federal government offered our local and state governments the usual 75% - 25% split usually requested in Sections 403 and 407 of the Stafford Act, the fiscal burden could be insurmountable,” wrote Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser in his letter.

“The impacts of both the pandemic and the natural disaster created much hardship for the people of our state, and only you and our federal government’s support can lift the financial weight that gives them anxiety each and every day,” Lt. Governor Nungesser went on to write.

“Tuesday we will show our appreciation to more than 300 volunteers in Lake Charles whose tireless efforts have kept our friends and neighbors fed and supported in every way possible during this terrible time. As we face the daunting reality of another storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico, predicted to hit the coast of Louisiana later this week, we need time to catch our breath and continue the recovery process,” added Lt. Governor Nungesser.

The White House confirmed receipt of the Lieutenant Governor’s letter and further discussions are pending.

To read the Lt. Governor’s letter to the President, click here.

