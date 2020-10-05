National Fire Prevention Week highlights ‘Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen’

The following information has been provided by the State Fire Marshal:

BATON ROUGE, La. (SFM) - The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has deemed October 4-10, 2020 as National Fire Prevention Week across the U.S. This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” which aims to educate our communities about the most common cooking-related causes of fire and the simple actions we can all take to keep our kitchens fire-free.

According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials. Statistics from investigations conducted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) over the past few years have also shown cooking to be one of the leading causes of fire deaths in Louisiana.

Over the next few days, the SFM, along with your local fire departments and districts, will be publishing various tips in relation to this year’s theme. These will be shared mostly via social media platforms due to the limitations on typical fire prevention week events as the state continues its fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the main messages include:

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

