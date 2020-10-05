Pet, livestock owners urged to prepare now for Tropical Storm Delta

The following information was provided to us by the Dept. of Agriculture & Forestry:

BATON ROUGE, La. – At this time, Tropical Storm Delta is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Impacts to the Louisiana coast could be felt by Thursday with landfall Friday. Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M., said pet and livestock owners should prepare now.

“Even though it is October, we are still in hurricane season and it’s not unheard of to have tropical systems this late in the game. Unfortunately, the tropics have already been quite active so hopefully, people have preparations in place,” Strain said. “Right now, we are expecting flooding in low-lying coastal areas so livestock producers in those areas could be impacted.”

Tips on how to prepare livestock and pets:

Move livestock to higher ground

If an evacuation is required, check trailer condition to ensure functioning properly

Have a place to go in advance with your livestock and/or pets

Bring proper identification and health records

Have several days' supply of feed/pet food

Water for the evacuation route

Special medications

Bridles or leads

Kennels or crates for smaller or domestic animals

Monitor weather advisories and contact your local Office of Emergency Preparedness for assistance. For more information on emergency preparations, visit www.LDAF.la.gov or www.getagameplan.org.

