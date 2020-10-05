Advertisement

Rebels traveling to Leesville named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Wampus Cats edged Pineville 20-14 in 2019
The Wampus Cats are playoff ready. | KALB
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The game between the Pineville Rebels and Leesville Wampus Cats has been selected as the Week 2 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Leesville’s matchup with Pineville collected 27% of the votes, which beat the Tioga/Jena game that totaled 19% of the votes.

Kickoff for the Pineville/Leesville game will be 7:00 p.m. at Wampus Cat Stadium in Leesville.

