Saints start slow, then score 5 straight TDs to beat Lions

El quarterback de los Saints de Nueva Orleans Drew Brees lanza el balón durante el partido ante los Lions de Detroit el domingo cuatro de octubre del 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DETROIT (WAFB) - The Saints avoided dropping three straight games by getting past the Lions in Detroit after a slow start.

The Saints (2-2) came away with the 35-29 win over the Lions (1-3).

The Saints found themselves down 14-0 less than five minutes into the game before scoring five straight touchdowns to take control and hold on for the victory.

Drew Brees was 19-of-25 for 246 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception. It happened on the Saints' first offensive play of the game. The ball was batted and then picked off. Brees was sacked twice.

Both of Brees’s touchdown passes went to wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith. He caught four balls for 54 yards. Emmanuel Sanders led all Saints pass catchers with six receptions for 93 yards. Alvin Kamara had three catches for 36 yards.

The ground game was a factor for the Saints, as they used a balanced offensive attack in this game. Kamara ran the ball 19 times for 83 yards and a touchdown. It was his seventh touchdown of the season. He only scored six times all of last season. Latavius Murray gained 64 yards on 14 carries and reached the end zone twice.

Cam Jordan got his first sack of the season, as the Saints defense was able to sack Matthew Stafford three times. Patrick Robinson picked off a Stafford pass in the end zone but the Saints still had trouble with pass interference penalties.

The Saints were without starters Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport, Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, Jared Cook, and Andrus Peat.

Late Saturday night, it was reported that Saints running back Michael Burton tested positive for COVID-19 and was on the team flight. There was a chance the game could have been postponed due to the possibility of positive tests but the re-test for Burton came back negative. All other players who came in contact with Burton were tested and those results were negative as well.

